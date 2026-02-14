Xavier defeats Marquette 96-88

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic had 23 points in Xavier’s 96-88 victory against Marquette on Saturday. Milicevic added five rebounds…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic had 23 points in Xavier’s 96-88 victory against Marquette on Saturday.

Milicevic added five rebounds for the Musketeers (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). All Wright scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Nigel James Jr. finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Marquette also got 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Royce Parham. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Xavier took the lead for good with 18:43 to go in the first half. The score was 51-35 at halftime, with Wright racking up 16 points. Xavier was outscored by Marquette in the second half by eight points, with Milicevic scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.