Wysinger leads Texas Southern against UAPB after 28-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (9-15, 7-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits UAPB after Jaylen Wysinger scored 28 points in Texas Southern’s 74-73 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. UAPB is third in the SWAC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 7-6 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is seventh in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 2.7.

UAPB averages 77.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 79.3 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hupstead is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. Bryce Roberts is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

