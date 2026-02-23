Wyoming visits Boise State following Fielder’s 20-point showing

Wyoming Cowboys (15-12, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-11, 8-8 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (15-12, 6-10 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-11, 8-8 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Wyoming after Drew Fielder scored 20 points in Boise State’s 84-69 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 10-4 at home. Boise State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowboys have gone 6-10 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Boise State scores 78.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.2 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won the last matchup 81-65 on Jan. 21. Andrew Meadow scored 21 points points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Damarion Dennis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

