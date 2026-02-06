Wyoming visits Bargesser and Colorado State

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-14, 5-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-6, 8-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-14, 5-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-6, 8-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Wyoming after Lexus Bargesser scored 26 points in Colorado State’s 64-51 loss to the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Rams have gone 9-3 at home. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.2.

The Cowgirls have gone 5-8 against MWC opponents. Wyoming gives up 60.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Colorado State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 54.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 55.6 Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bargesser is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.9 points for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 55.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

