Wright State visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot’s 28-point game

Wright State Raiders (18-11, 13-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 10-8 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Wright State Raiders (18-11, 13-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 10-8 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State after Corey Hadnot II scored 28 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 92-86 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons have gone 11-3 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 77.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Raiders are 13-5 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kellen Pickett averaging 4.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 80.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 77.5 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Wright State won the last meeting 73-68 on Feb. 8. Michael Imariagbe scored 19 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is shooting 53.1% and averaging 20.6 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.7 points. TJ Burch is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.