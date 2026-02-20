Wright State faces Northern Kentucky on 3-game win streak

Wright State Raiders (10-18, 6-11 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-15, 10-7 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (10-18, 6-11 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-15, 10-7 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Northern Kentucky.

The Norse have gone 6-6 at home. Northern Kentucky averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 6-11 in Horizon play. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Claire Henson averaging 5.0.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Kentucky won the last meeting 82-56 on Jan. 17. Taysha Rushton scored 17 points points to help lead the Norse to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is averaging 14.9 points for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Breezie Williams is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

