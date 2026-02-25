Wright State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Solomon Callaghan scored 24 points as Wright State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Wednesday…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Solomon Callaghan scored 24 points as Wright State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Callaghan shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Raiders (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League). Logan Woods scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line.

Corey Hadnot II led the way for the Mastodons (16-14, 10-9) with 26 points, eight assists and four steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 19 points from DeAndre Craig. Darius Duffy also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.