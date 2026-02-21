Live Radio
Worrell’s 25 help Morgan State take down Delaware State 82-68

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 8:03 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. had 25 points in Morgan State’s 82-68 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

Worrell also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (11-14, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Eugene Alvin scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Elijah Davis had 15 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jalen St. Clair led the way for the Hornets (6-20, 1-10) with 11 points and three steals. Cyril Obasogie added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Delaware State. Dean Shepherd also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

