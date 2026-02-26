Wood’s 25 lead Jacksonville past Stetson 89-85

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Wood had 25 points in Jacksonville’s 89-85 victory over Stetson on Thursday night. Wood shot…

Wood shot 6 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Dolphins (11-19, 6-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Donovan Rivers scored 16 points while going 4 of 7 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Jason Thirdkill Jr. had 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Collin Kuhl led the Hatters (10-20, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 31 points. Stetson also got 17 points from Jake Johnson. Finley Sheridan finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

