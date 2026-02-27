Wood leads Jacksonville against North Florida after 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-19, 6-11 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-23, 5-12 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-19, 6-11 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-23, 5-12 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces North Florida after Hayden Wood scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 89-85 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Ospreys have gone 5-7 in home games. North Florida gives up 88.1 points and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Dolphins are 6-11 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Jason Thirdkill Jr. averaging 5.1.

North Florida scores 80.0 points, 6.5 more per game than the 73.5 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (48.6%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville won 63-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Thirdkill led Jacksonville with 19 points, and Kamrin Oriol led North Florida with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Evan Sterck is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Dolphins. Wood is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

