Wofford secures 77-66 win against Western Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski’s 19 points helped Wofford defeat Western Carolina 77-66 on Saturday.

Machowski also had 11 rebounds for the Terriers (17-8, 9-3 Southern Conference). Cayden Vasko scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Chace Watley had 16 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Kell scored 13 points for the Catamounts (8-15, 4-8) as did Cord Stansberry. Julien Soumaoro had 12 points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Wofford visits Samford and Western Carolina hosts Citadel.

