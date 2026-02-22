Wisne scores 38, Northern Colorado beats NAU 78-77 for Bears’ 7th consecutive win

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne’s 38 points led Northern Colorado over Northern Arizona 78-77 on Saturday for the Bears’…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne’s 38 points led Northern Colorado over Northern Arizona 78-77 on Saturday for the Bears’ seventh consecutive win.

Wisne added five rebounds for the Bears (18-10, 8-7 Big Sky Conference). Quinn Denker added 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 11 from the free-throw line. Ibu Yamakazi went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Chris Komin finished with 34 points and four steals for the Lumberjacks (10-18, 4-11). Ryan Abelman added 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Traivar Jackson also had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

