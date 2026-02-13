Wisconsin routs No. 10 Michigan State 92-71 behind Nick Boyd’s 29 points

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 29 points and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Wisconsin trounced…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 29 points and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Wisconsin trounced No. 10 Michigan State 92-71 on Friday night, marking the second time in four nights that the Badgers have beaten a top-10 team.

Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) is the first team to post three wins over top-10 squads this season. The Badgers won 91-88 at No. 2 Michigan on Jan. 10 and pulled out a 92-90 overtime victory at No. 8 Illinois on Tuesday.

The Badgers made their first five 3-point attempts in the opening 5 1/2 minutes and never looked back on their way to a surprisingly easy victory that ended with a court storming.

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 24. The Badgers shot 15 of 35 from 3-point range, including 10 of 17 in the first half.

Boyd scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, while John Blackwell had 19 of his 24 in the second half. Nolan Winter added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin.

Coen Carr had 19 points to lead Michigan State (20-5, 10-4). Jeremy Fears Jr. had 14 points and 12 assists, but he shot just 3 of 12 from the floor.

NO. 18 SAINT LOUIS 86, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 59

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Green and Ishan Sharma each scored 14 points and Saint Louis won its 18th straight game, beating Loyola of Chicago.

Quentin Jones added 12 points, and Amari McCottry had 11 for the Billikens (24-1, 12-0 Atlantic 10). They matched the 2013-14 team for the best A10 start in school history.

Saint Louis made 10 of 12 shots to pull away midway through the second half.

Justin Moore scored 12 points for Loyola (6-20, 2-11), and Daniil Glazkov had a career-high 11. The Ramblers lost by 20 or more points for the seventh time this season.

Loyola was within three points late in the first half before Saint Louis had a 13-3 run that carried into the second half.

The Billikens then had a 10-2 run, keyed by two 3-pointers, an assist and a block by Sharma, followed by runs of 8-0 and 11-0.

NO. 23 MIAMI (OHIO) 90, OHIO 74

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers scored 21 points, Peter Suder had 20 and Miami University beat Ohio to remain the lone unbeaten team in Division I.

Eian Elmer added 15 points for the RedHawks (25-0, 11-0 Mid-American Conference), who tied the single-season school record for victories set last season.

Jackson Paveletzke led Ohio (13-13, 7-6) with 22 points and Javan Simmons scored 12. The Bobcats struggled on 3-pointers, making only 5 of 21 while the RedHawks were 9 of 18 from beyond the arc and 21 of 28 on free throws.

Byers, Suder and Almar Atlason had six rebounds apiece as the RedHawks had a 38-29 advantage on the boards.

Miami had a 43-35 lead at halftime before steadily pulling away. It opened the second half on a 7-2 run, including five points by Byers, who finished 13 of 16 from the foul line.

