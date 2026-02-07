Live Radio
Winthrop knocks off Longwood 79-74

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 6:29 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Kamarad had 15 points in Winthrop’s 79-74 victory over Longwood on Saturday.

Kamarad shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (18-8, 10-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 14 points while shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Logan Duncomb had 14 points. The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to 10 games.

The Lancers (13-13, 5-6) were led by Johan Nziemi, who posted 13 points. Jacoi Hutchinson added 11 points, four assists and three steals for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

