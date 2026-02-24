Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville after Porter’s 22-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17, 6-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-15, 6-8 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17, 6-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-15, 6-8 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays UNC Asheville after Amourie Porter scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 72-59 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Winthrop gives up 67.5 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-9 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Winthrop’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. Winthrop won the last meeting 59-55 on Jan. 3. Porter scored 25 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Porter is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Aileen Marquez is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.1 points. Nia Green is averaging 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

