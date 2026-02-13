Winthrop faces conference foe Longwood

Longwood Lancers (18-6, 9-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-15, 4-8 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (18-6, 9-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-15, 4-8 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Malea Brown and Longwood take on Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South action.

The Eagles have gone 7-4 at home. Winthrop has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 9-2 in conference matchups. Longwood leads the Big South with 15.3 assists. Brown leads the Lancers with 3.6.

Winthrop’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 10.3 more points per game (78.3) than Winthrop allows to opponents (68.0).

The Eagles and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Lancers. Frances Ulysse is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

