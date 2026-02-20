Wilson leads Toledo against Eastern Michigan after 20-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-13, 7-6 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-17, 4-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-13, 7-6 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Eastern Michigan after Sonny Wilson scored 20 points in Toledo’s 80-70 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets are 8-4 in home games. Toledo scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 4-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 0-4 in one-possession games.

Toledo makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Eastern Michigan averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Toledo allows.

The Rockets and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gregory Lawson II averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Addison Patterson is averaging 16.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

