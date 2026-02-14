Wilson has 18 in UC Davis’ 71-54 win over Long Beach State

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson had 18 points in UC Davis’ 71-54 win against Long Beach State on Saturday.…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson had 18 points in UC Davis’ 71-54 win against Long Beach State on Saturday.

Wilson had six assists for the Aggies (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference). Connor Sevilla scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Niko Rocak shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (8-18, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Isaiah Lewis added 10 points and three steals for Long Beach State. The loss was the Beach’s seventh in a row.

