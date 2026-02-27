Williams scores 20 as Montana defeats Sacramento State 81-73

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 20 points as Montana beat Sacramento State 81-73 on Thursday. Williams shot 4…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 20 points as Montana beat Sacramento State 81-73 on Thursday.

Williams shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Grizzlies (15-14, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Brooklyn Hicks scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer posted a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Prophet Johnson led the way for the Hornets (9-19, 5-11) with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. MaTaj Glover added 12 points and two steals for Sacramento State. Arman Madi finished with 11 points, as did Shaqir O’Neal. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

