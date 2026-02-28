Williams scores 14 as Texas A&M-CC takes down Northwestern State 71-59

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams had 14 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 71-59 win against Northwestern State on…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams had 14 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 71-59 win against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds and three steals for the Islanders (16-14, 12-9 Southland Conference). Nick Shogbonyo scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Franck Yetna shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Izzy Miles led the way for the Demons (10-20, 8-13) with 14 points. Micah Thomas added 14 points for Northwestern State. Willie Williams also had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

