Williams scores 14 as Texas A&M-CC takes down Northwestern State 71-59

The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 9:02 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams had 14 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 71-59 win against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds and three steals for the Islanders (16-14, 12-9 Southland Conference). Nick Shogbonyo scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Franck Yetna shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Izzy Miles led the way for the Demons (10-20, 8-13) with 14 points. Micah Thomas added 14 points for Northwestern State. Willie Williams also had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

