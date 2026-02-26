Williams leads Coastal Carolina against JMU after 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-16, 7-10 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-8, 13-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-16, 7-10 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-8, 13-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits JMU after Kristin Williams scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 92-84 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 13-3 at home. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 15.1 assists per game led by Zakiya Stephenson averaging 4.3.

The Chanticleers are 7-10 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

JMU makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Coastal Carolina has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. JMU won the last meeting 71-68 on Dec. 17. Stephenson scored 16 points points to help lead the Dukes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Bree Robinson is averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

