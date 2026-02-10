Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against North Alabama after 24-point game

West Georgia Wolves (11-13, 5-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-16, 2-10 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (11-13, 5-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-16, 2-10 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits North Alabama after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 87-73 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Lions have gone 3-6 at home. North Alabama has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolves are 5-7 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia gives up 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

North Alabama averages 69.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 80.3 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Wolves face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Howell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Donte Bacchus is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 20.5 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

