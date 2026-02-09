Williams’ double-double helps Northwestern State fend off Lamar 70-68 to end 7-game skid

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Willie Williams had a go-ahead layup with four seconds left and finished with 14 points and…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Willie Williams had a go-ahead layup with four seconds left and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Northwestern State hold off Lamar 70-68 on Monday night, ending a seven-game losing streak.

Williams also had three steals and three blocks for the Demons (7-18, 5-11 Southland Conference). Micah Thomas added 14 points and CJ Larry scored 11.

The Cardinals (12-13, 7-9) were led by Rob Lee Jr. with 18 points. Andrew Holifield had 17 points and Braden East chipped in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.