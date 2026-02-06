Williams and the Citadel Bulldogs visit conference foe Chattanooga

Citadel Bulldogs (8-16, 5-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-14, 4-7 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-16, 5-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-14, 4-7 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Citadel in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Mocs have gone 6-5 at home. Chattanooga averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in SoCon play. Citadel is fifth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 2.1.

Chattanooga averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 70.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 73.4 Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games.

Braxton Williams is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.