Williams and Louisiana Tech host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-7, 8-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Sam Houston after Scooter Williams Jr. scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-63 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 at home. Louisiana Tech is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 8-4 against conference opponents. Sam Houston is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Louisiana Tech makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Sam Houston averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

The Bulldogs and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.2 points. Williams is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Begg is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

