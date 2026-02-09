Williams’ 25 lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Jackson State 84-63

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams had 25 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 84-63 win against Jackson State on Monday…

Williams had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Lions (11-13, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaquan Scott scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Trevon Payton shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Dorian McMillian led the Tigers (7-17, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jayme Mitchell added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Jackson State. Tamarion Hoover also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

