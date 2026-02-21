Williams’ 20 lead UAPB over Prairie View A&M 84-82

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams scored 20 points as UAPB beat Prairie View A&M 84-82 on Saturday. Williams…

Williams added five assists and four steals for the Golden Lions (12-16, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaquan Scott added 18 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Milhan Charles had 17 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Dontae Horne finished with 32 points and three steals for the Panthers (11-17, 6-9). Lance Williams added 18 points for Prairie View A&M. Joey Madimba also had 16 points.

