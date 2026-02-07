William & Mary plays Elon, seeks 4th straight road win

William & Mary Tribe (12-9, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-12, 5-5 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (12-9, 5-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-12, 5-5 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Tribe take on Elon.

The Phoenix are 6-4 in home games. Elon ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.3.

The Tribe have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. William & Mary scores 61.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Elon’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Kyah Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.