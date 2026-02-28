Wilkinson scores 18 off bench, Georgia beats South Carolina 87-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 18 points off the bench, and Georgia never trailed in an 87-68 senior-night…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 18 points off the bench, and Georgia never trailed in an 87-68 senior-night win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season, building a 48-35 halftime lead behind hot perimeter shooting. Georgia went 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half, its best long-range shooting half of the season, and opened the game making 6 of 8 from deep.

Georgia created separation early in the second half, extending the lead to 62-40 with 11:11 remaining and never allowing the margin to drop below double digits the rest of the way.

Somtochukwu Cyril added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Kareem Stagg finished with 11 after tying his career high with 10 in the first half, and Marcus Millender had 10 points and six assists for the Bulldogs.

South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) was led by Meechie Johnson with 20 points, his 15th straight game in double figures. Kobe Knox and reserve Eli Ellis each scored 12 for the Gamecocks, who shot 37% from the field.

Georgia remains in position for postseason consideration while keeping its SEC record at .500. The Bulldogs are currently projected to land a No. 11 seed in the March Madness field.

Georgia: Hosts No. 17 Alabama on Tuesday

South Carolina: Hosts No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday.

