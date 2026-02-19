Wilkerson leads Indiana against No. 7 Purdue after 21-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on No. 7 Purdue after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Indiana’s 71-51 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-3 at home. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 5.9.

The Hoosiers are 8-7 in conference matchups. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.8.

Purdue makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Indiana averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Purdue allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Indiana won 72-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Wilkerson led Indiana with 19 points, and Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hoosiers. DeVries is averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

