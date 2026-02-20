Wicks leads Saint Francis (PA) against Wagner after 25-point game

Wagner Seahawks (10-16, 5-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-21, 4-10 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (10-16, 5-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-21, 4-10 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner after Skylar Wicks scored 25 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 91-89 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash have gone 5-7 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Zion Russell averaging 3.0.

The Seahawks have gone 5-10 against NEC opponents. Wagner is sixth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Jaden Baker averaging 3.2.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 72.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 73.8 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 72.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 81.7 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Francis (PA) won the last matchup 71-69 on Jan. 9. Ahmad Harrison scored 16 points points to help lead the Red Flash to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Russell is averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Nick Jones is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

