Whitlock scores 33, Lehigh takes down American 90-82

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock’s 33 points led Lehigh past American 90-82 on Wednesday.

Whitlock shot 12 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (11-15, 7-6 Patriot League). Hank Alvey scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line and added eight rebounds and three steals. Andrew Urosevic scored 12 points.

The Eagles (13-13, 6-7) were led by Geoff Sprouse, who posted 21 points and four steals. American also got 16 points and two steals from Madden Collins. Julen Iturbe finished with 13 points.

Lehigh took the lead for good with 16 minutes to go in the first half. The score was 47-34 at halftime, with Whitlock racking up 21 points. Lehigh was outscored by American in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top. Whitlock led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

