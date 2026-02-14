White’s 19 points help Eastern Illinois secure 78-72 victory over Little Rock

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Meechie White had 19 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-72 win against Little Rock on Saturday. White…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Meechie White had 19 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-72 win against Little Rock on Saturday.

White shot 5 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (11-16, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Zion Fruster scored 17 points and added six assists and four steals. Nazareth Fisher had 10 points and nine rebounds. Kooper Jacobi had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Truman Claytor IV led the Trojans (10-17, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kachi Nzeh. Johnathan Lawson also had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

