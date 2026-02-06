White leads Northern Arizona against Weber State after 21-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (7-17, 1-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-17, 3-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-17, 1-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-17, 3-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Weber State after Naomi White scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 79-70 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-6 at home. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Watts averaging 1.6.

The Wildcats have gone 1-10 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 6.6.

Northern Arizona is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Lumberjacks and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 22 points and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks. Watts is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney White is averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Emma-Nnopu is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 58.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

