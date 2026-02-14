Whitaker scores 19 as Central Michigan knocks off Northern Illinois 88-46

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jaxson Whitaker scored 19 points as Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 88-46 on Saturday. Whitaker…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jaxson Whitaker scored 19 points as Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 88-46 on Saturday.

Whitaker went 6 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Chippewas (8-17, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Claerbaut scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Keenan Garner shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds and four steals.

Makhai Valentine finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (8-16, 3-9). Gianni Cobb added 10 points for Northern Illinois. Taj Walters also had 10 points.

Central Michigan took the lead for good with 19:30 left in the first half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

