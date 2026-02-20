Western Michigan takes on Northern Illinois, aims to stop 3-game skid

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-21, 2-12 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-17, 3-10 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-21, 2-12 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-17, 3-10 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Broncos play Northern Illinois.

The Broncos are 4-7 in home games. Western Michigan has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 2-12 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is 1-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Michigan scores 56.3 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 69.7 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 56.7 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 67.1 Western Michigan gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Northern Illinois won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 22. Emilie Sorensen scored 22 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is shooting 36.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Maria Serracanta is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Sorensen is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

