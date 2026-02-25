Western Kentucky hosts Jones and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (13-13, 6-10 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-11, 9-7 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (13-13, 6-10 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-11, 9-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Western Kentucky after Jemel Jones scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 67-63 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers are 10-4 in home games. Western Kentucky is fifth in the CUSA scoring 78.5 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 6-10 in conference matchups. New Mexico State is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Kentucky scores 78.5 points, 7.7 more per game than the 70.8 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 75.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.0 Western Kentucky allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico State won 80-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Jones led New Mexico State with 24 points, and Armelo Boone led Western Kentucky with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Grant Newell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 17.1 points for the Aggies. Julius Mims is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

