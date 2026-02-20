Western Carolina takes on East Tennessee State on 12-game skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-23, 0-12 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-12, 7-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-23, 0-12 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-12, 7-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina enters the matchup with East Tennessee State after losing 12 straight games.

The Buccaneers are 6-7 on their home court. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 3.5.

The Catamounts are 0-12 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 3-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Tennessee State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 56.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 57.8 East Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. East Tennessee State won the last matchup 62-50 on Jan. 23. Downing scored 17 points points to help lead the Buccaneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaidyn Harper averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Anala Nelson is shooting 36.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is shooting 29.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 57.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 49.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.