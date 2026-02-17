Western Carolina hosts UNC Greensboro after Neely’s 29-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-15, 8-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-15, 6-8 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Western Carolina after Justin Neely scored 29 points in UNC Greensboro’s 99-89 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 7-3 in home games. Western Carolina has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 8-6 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Western Carolina averages 78.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 80.3 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 78.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 79.0 Western Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Catamounts and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Neely is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.