West Georgia visits Mapp and Queens (NC)

West Georgia Wolves (17-10, 10-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (9-18, 3-13 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Georgia Wolves (17-10, 10-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (9-18, 3-13 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) hosts West Georgia after Jermany Mapp scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 62-51 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals are 5-8 in home games. Queens (NC) is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

The Wolves are 10-6 in conference play. West Georgia ranks fifth in the ASUN with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 8.2.

Queens (NC) is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 39.8% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. West Georgia won the last meeting 77-64 on Jan. 24. Sydne Tolbert scored 19 points to help lead the Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hicks is averaging 5.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Royals. Mapp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.