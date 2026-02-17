West Georgia takes on Eastern Kentucky after Williams-Dryden’s 21-point showing

West Georgia Wolves (12-14, 6-8 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-18, 5-9 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (12-14, 6-8 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-18, 5-9 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Eastern Kentucky after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 79-62 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Colonels are 6-5 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.7 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Wolves are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 75.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 80.7 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.6 points. Montavious Myrick is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 20.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

