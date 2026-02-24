West Georgia plays Lipscomb following Smith’s 20-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (12-16, 6-10 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (12-16, 6-10 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Lipscomb after Josh Smith scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 91-84 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Wolves have gone 8-5 at home. West Georgia allows 80.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Bisons are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 4.9.

West Georgia averages 76.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.3 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Bisons match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asman is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Charlie Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

