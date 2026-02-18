Wells scores 29, Northern Kentucky knocks off Purdue Fort Wayne 87-71

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 29 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 87-71 on Wednesday. Wells…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 29 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 87-71 on Wednesday.

Wells also contributed five assists and three steals for the Norse (17-11, 9-8 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Donovan Oday had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

DeAndre Craig led the Mastodons (15-13, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Corey Hadnot II added 20 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Mikale Stevenson finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists.

