Weeks’ scores 32 to lead Southern Miss over Troy 69-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 32 points led Southern Miss over Troy 69-65 on Saturday night.

Weeks shot 11 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Djahi Binet added 14 points and 18 rebounds and made 7 of 13 from the field. Isaac Tavares had 11 points and went 5 of 16 from the field.

Thomas Dowd led the Trojans (17-10, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Troy also got 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Victor Valdes. Austin Cross finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

