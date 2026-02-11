Weber State visits Idaho following Johnson’s 22-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (12-13, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (13-11, 5-6 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Weber State Wildcats (12-13, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (13-11, 5-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Weber State after Biko Johnson scored 22 points in Idaho’s 73-68 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vandals are 7-2 on their home court. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Payne averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Idaho is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 8.6 more points per game (82.1) than Idaho gives up to opponents (73.5).

The Vandals and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tijan Saine is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 11.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.