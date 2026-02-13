Weber State hosts Gallatin and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-19, 1-12 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-19, 1-12 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Weber State after Ella Gallatin scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 77-65 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-7 in home games. Weber State gives up 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 2.9.

Weber State is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 69.0 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.7 Weber State gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Gallatin is averaging 15 points for the Eagles. Elyn Bowers is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.