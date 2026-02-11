Weaver and Louisiana Tech host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (14-8, 7-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-5, 10-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (14-8, 7-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-5, 10-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Florida International after Alexia Weaver scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 77-58 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Lady Techsters are 11-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech has a 15-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 against CUSA opponents. Florida International scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International scores 13.6 more points per game (73.0) than Louisiana Tech gives up (59.4).

The Lady Techsters and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Parris Atkins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Rhema Collins is averaging 17 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

