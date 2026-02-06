Washington takes on UCLA following Steinbach’s 20-point performance

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits UCLA after Hannes Steinbach scored 20 points in Washington’s 84-74 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bruins have gone 13-1 in home games. UCLA ranks eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 4-8 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Steinbach averaging 11.5.

UCLA averages 78.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 73.3 Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Steinbach is scoring 17.8 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

