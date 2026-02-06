Ward leads Southeast Missouri State against Southern Indiana after 21-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-18, 2-11 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-18, 2-11 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces Southern Indiana after BJ Ward scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 82-70 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-11 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks fifth in the OVC giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Redhawks and Screaming Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is averaging 14.3 points for the Redhawks. Ward is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Cardell Bailey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.