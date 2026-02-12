Wallace puts up 16 as Little Rock defeats Western Illinois 77-58

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Wallace’s 16 points helped Little Rock defeat Western Illinois 77-58 on Thursday. Wallace had nine…

Wallace had nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-16, 7-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Truman Claytor IV went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Braxton Bayless had 14 points and shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Trojans broke a six-game losing streak.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Leathernecks (5-22, 1-15) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Western Illinois also got 11 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Griffin.

